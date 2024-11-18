Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kadena Special Olympics athlete poses for a photo with volunteers after competing in the 50-meter dash event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Roughly, 77 Special Olympics athletes competed in a variety of track-and-field events, such as soccer, basketball skills, and 30, 50 and 100-meter dashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)