A Kadena Special Olympics athlete poses for a photo with volunteers after competing in the 50-meter dash event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Roughly, 77 Special Olympics athletes competed in a variety of track-and-field events, such as soccer, basketball skills, and 30, 50 and 100-meter dashes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 03:34
|Photo ID:
|8764907
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NX702-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.03 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
This work, Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.