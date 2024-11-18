Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kadena Special Olympics athletes and volunteers compete in a tug-of-war event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Since the first iteration in 1968, the Special Olympics has been the world’s largest sports organization for people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)