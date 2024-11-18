Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, and a Kadena Special Olympics athlete carry a torch together during the KSO opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. The ceremonial torch lighting is a tradition for all Special Olympics events marking the official start of the games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 03:35
|Photo ID:
|8764901
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NX702-1001
|Resolution:
|4603x3239
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
