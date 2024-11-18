Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, and a Kadena Special Olympics athlete carry a torch together during the KSO opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. The ceremonial torch lighting is a tradition for all Special Olympics events marking the official start of the games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)