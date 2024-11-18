Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024 [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    11.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane Young 

    18th Wing

    A Kadena Special Olympics athlete competes in a soccer skills event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event that provides opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to band together in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 03:38
    Photo ID: 8764905
    VIRIN: 241116-F-NX702-1003
    Resolution: 4348x3033
    Size: 9.44 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024
    Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Okinawa:
    18th Wing
    Kadena AFB
    USAF
    Kadena Special Olympics
    KSO
    US-INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download