Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Kadena Special Olympics athletes compete in the 100-meter dash alongside KSO volunteers at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Established by the 18th Wing commander in 1999, KSO is a sporting and outreach event that provides opportunities for U.S. and Okinawan communities to band together in support of people with disabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 03:37
|Photo ID:
|8764903
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NX702-1006
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.2 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
