Another day for greatness - Kadena Special Olympics 2025 Your browser does not support the audio element.

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- Team Kadena welcomed back athletes, families, military personnel and local community members to join together in solidarity during the Kadena Special Olympics at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Dec. 6, 2025.

Kadena Special Olympics is a sporting event held by the 18th Wing that uplifts Okinawan and American athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities. This event is made possible via a collaborative effort between the U.S. military, Special Olympics Nippon Okinawa and local government officials.

“Today is about demonstrating sportsmanship – showing respect for our fellow athletes, cheering each other on, and understanding that the true victory lies in building resiliency and strength,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Gallemore, 18th Wing commander. “And to each and every one of our volunteers – thank you. Your time, energy, and compassion are what make this day so special for our athletes.”

Since its founding in 1968, the Special Olympics has grown into the world’s largest sports organization supporting people with disabilities. This year, 105 athletes registered, 14 American and 90 Japanese contestants competing, all united under the endeavor to showcase the result of their diligent training.

Hundreds of volunteers with the Department of War, Japan Air Self Defense Force, and local community worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event over a six-month period. The volunteers helped in a variety of duties including translation, food preparation, logistical and medical support, security and assisting as athlete buddies.

“Logistically it takes a lot to organize an event of this scale,” said Capt. Samantha DuBois, KSO project lead. “But the relationships that you form along the way help pull the event off.”

One of those key relationships is the one the 18th Wing has with the Special Olympics of Nippon Okinawa. The 18th Wing collaborates closely with SONO to host KSO annually, which serves as an avenue for U.S. and Okinawan communities to stand together in support of people with disabilities, especially the junior athletes who represent both nation’s futures.

Local U.S. military and Okinawan municipal leadership attended the event to present medals and demonstrate their support of KSO and what it represents. Mr. Denny Tamaki, Governor of Okinawa Prefecture, spoke at the opening ceremony, encouraging athletes to do their best and urging attendees to make new friends, build connections and overcome language barriers.

As the momentous day came to a close, every athlete reveled in their accomplishments, having displayed tremendous effort and excellent sportsmanship in everything they did.

“KSO is such a special opportunity for all of us in Okinawa,” said DuBois. “Not only are you immersing yourself in the community, you’re giving back to our athletes and getting to see how much joy it brings to everyone that's involved."