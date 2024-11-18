Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Kadena Special Olympics athlete performs with the Firebird Taiko Drummers during the Kadena Special Olympics at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. The Kadena Special Olympics is a one-day sporting and entertainment event that brings competition and recognition to Okinawan and American Special Olympics athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)