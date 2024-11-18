A Kadena Special Olympics athlete performs with the Firebird Taiko Drummers during the Kadena Special Olympics at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. The Kadena Special Olympics is a one-day sporting and entertainment event that brings competition and recognition to Okinawan and American Special Olympics athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8764904
|VIRIN:
|241116-F-NX702-1010
|Resolution:
|6561x4315
|Size:
|15.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
This work, Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Dwane Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.