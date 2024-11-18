Kadena Special Olympics goes strong for 2024

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, carries a torch during the Kadena Special Olympics opening ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Nov. 16, 2024. Since the first iteration in 1968, the Special Olympics has been the world’s largest sports organization for people with disabilities (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young)
11.16.2024
11.21.2024
|8764902
|241116-F-NX702-1002
|5116x3099
|7.17 MB
KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|6
|0
