DM gets it done

A 49,500 pound test cargo pallet is loaded into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The Air Force’s 16th Airlift Squadron and 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked with the United States Transportation Command, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground to concept test the simulated airdropping of over 37,000 pounds of aircraft fuel in an austere environment. This multi-agency and joint collaboration advanced capabilities across the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)