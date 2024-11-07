DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal function representative, delivers 49,500 pounds of cargo to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron assisted the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC) with loading the heaviest fuel resupply load ever tested to enhance airdrop capabilities in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)