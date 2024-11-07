Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM gets it done [Image 6 of 10]

    DM gets it done

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal function representative, drives an aircraft loader at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. Garcia assisted US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground with concept testing an airdrop by simulating an airdrop of over 37,000 pounds of aircraft fuel in an austere environment in support of a US Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8749411
    VIRIN: 241106-F-DX569-1121
    Resolution: 5147x3676
    Size: 8.99 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM gets it done [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Army Test and Evaluation Command
    USTRANSCOM
    355th Wing

