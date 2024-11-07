DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harry Edmondson, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation function operations, left, directs cargo movement to Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th LRS air terminal function representative, right, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. Edmondson and Gracia advanced their agile combat employment by helping the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center with loading 49,500 pounds on an C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. This multi-agency and joint collaboration advanced capabilities across the Department of Defense in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)