    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harry Edmondson, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation function operations, left, directs cargo movement to Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th LRS air terminal function representative, right, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. Edmondson and Gracia advanced their agile combat employment by helping the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center with loading 49,500 pounds on an C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. This multi-agency and joint collaboration advanced capabilities across the Department of Defense in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.12.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8749413
    VIRIN: 241106-F-DX569-1138
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 16.65 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, DM gets it done [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Transportation Command

