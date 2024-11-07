U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal function representative, delivers 49,500 pounds of cargo to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command and Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center utilized the heavy load to test heavy airdrops in remote or austere locations in support of a US Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
This work, DM gets it done [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.