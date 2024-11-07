U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal function representative, drives an aircraft loader at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The 355th LRS shared capabilities and resources with the U.S. Army to help develop their austere and heavy load airdrop capabilities in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8749415
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-DX569-1150
|Resolution:
|5346x3818
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM gets it done [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.