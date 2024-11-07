DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron air terminal function representative, drives an aircraft loader at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The 355th LRS shared capabilities and resources with the U.S. Army to help develop their austere and heavy load airdrop capabilities in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)