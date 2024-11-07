DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member assigned to the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) inspects cargo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. DMAFB assisted the Army Test and Evaluation Command and US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC) to test a 40-foot platform in load and airdrop capabilities in support of a US Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)