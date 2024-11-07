Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM gets it done

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    A member assigned to the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) inspects cargo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. DMAFB assisted the Army Test and Evaluation Command and US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center (DEVCOM SC) to test a 40-foot platform in load and airdrop capabilities in support of a US Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    VIRIN: 241106-F-DX569-1011
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
