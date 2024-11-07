DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harry Edmondson, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation function operations, left, directs cargo movement to Airman 1st Class Emanuel Garcia, 355th LRS air terminal function representative, right, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. Edmondson and Garcia utilized agile combat employment to help the Army Test and Evaluation Command with loading 49,500 pounds on a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)