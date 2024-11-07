DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harry Edmondson, 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air transportation function operations, helps load 49,500 pounds of cargo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. Edmondson assisted US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground with concept testing an airdrop by simulating an airdrop of over 37,000 pounds of aircraft fuel in an austere environment in support of a US Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)