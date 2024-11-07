DM gets it done

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, guide a cargo load into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The 16th AS and 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground to concept test the simulated airdropping of over 37,000 pounds of aircraft fuel in an austere environment in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)