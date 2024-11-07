U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, guide a cargo load into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The 16th AS and 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground to concept test the simulated airdropping of over 37,000 pounds of aircraft fuel in an austere environment in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2024 17:42
|Photo ID:
|8749410
|VIRIN:
|241106-F-DX569-1077
|Resolution:
|5087x3633
|Size:
|14.62 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM gets it done [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.