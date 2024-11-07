Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM gets it done

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron, guide a cargo load into a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 6, 2024. The 16th AS and 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron worked with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground to concept test the simulated airdropping of over 37,000 pounds of aircraft fuel in an austere environment in support of a U.S. Transportation Command funded project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

