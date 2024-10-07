U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Fuson, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks with a Key Support Liaison at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. KSLs had the opportunity to have individual discussions, fostering better relationships with their leadership from the tri-base area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8684313
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-WG663-6796
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.