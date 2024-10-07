Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Erik Towal, 7th Special Operations Squadron commander, speaks to attendees at the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. Commanders and first sergeants from seven different squadrons discussed concerns brought to them by the KSLs at the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)