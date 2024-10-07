Key Support Liaisons chat during a small break while attending the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. The KSLs at the symposium were briefed by members of leadership, behavioral health, and operational security teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8684305
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-WG663-5915
|Resolution:
|3561x2842
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.