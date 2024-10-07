Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – The 100th Air Refueling Wing command team and Key Support Liaison committee hosted the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024.

The symposium aimed to provide Key Support Liaisons with information that could support families navigating life overseas and foster a sense of community by raising awareness to family resources and services provided to U.S. military and civilian members overseas. The symposium was attended by Airmen, spouses, and leaders from across the tri-base area, all of whom are now able to serve as KSLs.

“I encouraged the KSLs to provide inputs and wanted to incorporate their suggestions as much as possible, because the event was for them,” said Yomi Fontanez, 100th Force Support Squadron Community Readiness Consultant, and main organizer of the symposium. “My goal was to provide a professional development day different from all their other training and briefs. I wanted them to receive information and tools that can help them throughout their volunteer services as a Key Support Liaison, which is why I relied heavily on their inputs on topics that were deemed important to them.”

The Extended Family Member Program provided military families with vital resources, offering information about housing, education, medical services, special needs, and crisis-related travel. The 48th Medical Group Behavioral Health team encouraged members to seek help from approachable professionals, emphasizing confidential conversations for both difficult and positive life moments. The 100th ARW Operational Security team highlighted the importance of OPSEC by warning against the risks posed by electronic devices, social media, and casual conversations, using real-world examples to stress the need for caution.

Command teams, including commanders, senior enlisted leaders, and first sergeants, from the tri-base area answered questions on topics like travel, financial aid, and base communications, while addressing concerns on sensitive matters like mental health and relationships.

The discussion also shed light on ideas to recognize unacknowledged accomplishments within the community.

“Key Support Liaisons aren’t often rewarded and honored as much as they should be,” said Jenni Kain, a KSL and committee member. “They give a lot of their time, effort and talents to cover people, family, squadrons and wings. I wanted to make sure we weren’t just giving back rewards, but a meal, a conversation and training that they deserve for all of the hard work they do. We need to do a good job taking care of them.”

The event highlighted the strength of a tight-knit community, where spouses and family members are not just additions to a service member but part of a supportive military family and community.

“I like bringing spouses together and showing them that they aren't alone,” said Courtney Long, 100th CSS unit program coordinator and KSL. “Having that community and being able to connect with people when you don’t have your normal support system is really important.”

The shared commitment between KSLs and tri-base leaders continues to foster an environment of trust, understanding, and unity from which all Airmen and their families can benefit.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2024 Date Posted: 10.08.2024 03:48 Story ID: 482721 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness, by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.