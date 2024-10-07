A Key Support Liaison from the 100th Air Refueling Wing listens to a speaker at the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force KSLs from all of England took part in the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8684308
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-WG663-6529
|Resolution:
|3245x2606
|Size:
|920.28 KB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.