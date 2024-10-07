Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Key Support Liaison from the 100th Air Refueling Wing listens to a speaker at the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. U.S. Air Force KSLs from all of England took part in the symposium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)