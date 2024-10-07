Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Decor is displayed across the Rosenthal Conference Room in support of the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. The symposium included commanders, first sergeants and speakers from different supporting organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    First Sergeant
    commander
    EFMP
    100ARW
    BehavioralHealth
    Key Support Liaison

