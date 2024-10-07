Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Decor is displayed across the Rosenthal Conference Room in support of the Key Support Liaison Symposium at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. The symposium included commanders, first sergeants and speakers from different supporting organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)