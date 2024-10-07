An appreciation letter written by U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing deputy commander, rests on a desk for each Key Support Liaison’s seat at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. The letter was in support of each individual key spouse and displayed gratitude for their dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8684303
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-WG663-5895
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.