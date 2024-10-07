Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness [Image 4 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Mott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan Howard, 100th Air Refueling Wing chief of Wing Information Operations, speaks on behalf of the operational security team at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. The OPSEC team relayed how important maintaining composed and secure information on social media was key to keeping the mission safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8684306
    VIRIN: 241001-F-WG663-6356
    Resolution: 3594x2373
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness
    Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Sergeant
    commander
    EFMP
    100ARW
    BehavioralHealth
    Key Support Liaison

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download