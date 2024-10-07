Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

A Key Support Liaison from the 100th Air Refueling Wing discusses the topic of communication with commanders and first sergeants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. Attendees of the Key Support Liaison Symposium expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to have candid, open conversations with their leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8684312
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-WG663-6747
|Resolution:
|3901x3016
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
