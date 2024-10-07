Key Support Liaison Symposium fosters dialogue, enhances readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Key Support Liaison from the 100th Air Refueling Wing discusses the topic of communication with commanders and first sergeants at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 1, 2024. Attendees of the Key Support Liaison Symposium expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to have candid, open conversations with their leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)