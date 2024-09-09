Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MQ-9 Reaper pilot participates in a simulated mission during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. During the competition, teams competed to see how well they could adapt to different scenarios and concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)