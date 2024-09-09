Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Jones, Air Force Special Operations Command Concepts and Capabilities Development Division chief, speaks during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. The 5th annual event, Reaper Smoke 2024 brought together 20 units across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 17:29
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Hurlburt Field
    MQ-9
    AFSOC
    2nd SOS

