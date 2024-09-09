U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Jones, Air Force Special Operations Command Concepts and Capabilities Development Division chief, speaks during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. The 5th annual event, Reaper Smoke 2024 brought together 20 units across the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8636479
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-HU126-1096
|Resolution:
|5816x3870
|Size:
|12.33 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie
No keywords found.