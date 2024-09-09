U.S. Air Force MQ-9 pilot, left, and sensor operator, right, assigned to the 25th Operations Support Squadron participate in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. During the event more than 20 MQ-9 Reaper units from across all three components of the U.S. Air Force put their skills to the test to see who among them was the “best of the best.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8636484
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-HU126-1131
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.85 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie
No keywords found.