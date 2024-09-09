Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 7 of 10]

    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force MQ-9 pilot, left, and sensor operator, right, assigned to the 25th Operations Support Squadron participate in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. During the event more than 20 MQ-9 Reaper units from across all three components of the U.S. Air Force put their skills to the test to see who among them was the “best of the best.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

