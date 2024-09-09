Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force MQ-9 pilot, left, and sensor operator, right, assigned to the 25th Operations Support Squadron participate in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. During the event more than 20 MQ-9 Reaper units from across all three components of the U.S. Air Force put their skills to the test to see who among them was the “best of the best.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)