    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 6 of 10]

    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Staff Sgt. Francisco Rivera-Monge, 2nd Special Operations Squadron MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator, watches an MQ-9 team conduct a simulated mission during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2nd SOS hosted the 5th Annual competition and pays homage to Gunsmoke, an Air Force-wide air-to-air and air-to-ground gunnery, bombing, and rocketry competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8636483
    VIRIN: 240905-F-HU126-1189
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.53 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    2nd SOS

