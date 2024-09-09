Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Staff Sgt. Francisco Rivera-Monge, 2nd Special Operations Squadron MQ-9 Reaper sensor operator, watches an MQ-9 team conduct a simulated mission during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. The 2nd SOS hosted the 5th Annual competition and pays homage to Gunsmoke, an Air Force-wide air-to-air and air-to-ground gunnery, bombing, and rocketry competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)