Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

U.S. Air Force Col. David Blair, director of innovation for the Chief of Staff of the Air Force’s Strategic Studies Group, speaks during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. Reaper Smoke included mission simulation, which put the team’s MQ-9 skills to the test, as well as briefings from leaders within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)