U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daesha Tyler, 15th Attack Squadron MQ-9 sensor operator, participates in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. Reaper Smoke assesses crews based on several factors, including weapons accuracy, team coordination, and Airmanship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8636482
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-HU126-1126
|Resolution:
|5531x3680
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie
No keywords found.