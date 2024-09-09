U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Agmata, bottom, 15th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper instructor pilot and Staff Sgt. Daesha Tyler, 15th ATKS MQ-9 sensor operator, participate in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. Pilots and sensor operators participated in 30-minute tactical scenarios aimed to test their abilities and decision-making in air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8636481
|VIRIN:
|240905-F-HU126-1122
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie
No keywords found.