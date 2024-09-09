Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

HURLBURT FIELD, FLA. – More than 20 MQ-9 Reaper squadrons from across the Air Force came together for the 5th annual Reaper Smoke competition at Hurlburt Field, Florida Sept. 5-6, 2024.



Reaper Smoke, hosted by the 2nd Special Operations Squadron, is an enterprise-wide competition that highlights the skills and advancements within the MQ-9 community, emphasizing both innovation and operational readiness, while maintaining a culture steeped in tradition.



“This event isn’t just about tactics, training, or collaboration within the MQ-9 community, it’s about preserving our heritage and keeping the camaraderie strong,” said Lt. Col. David Payne, 2nd SOS commander. “It’s important we carry on this tradition, which dates back to the original Air Force Gunsmoke competition in 1949, by recognizing and crowning the top MQ-9 crews and continuing the rich heritage.”



Pilots and sensor operators participated in 30-minute tactical scenarios aimed to test their abilities and decision-making in air-to-air and air-to-ground operations – facing challenges that ranged from general tactical maneuvers to specialized skills requiring precise and advanced techniques, reflecting the evolving nature of modern warfare.



Staff Sgt. Francisco Rivera-Monge, 2nd SOS MQ-9 sensor operator and combat operations noncommissioned officer, emphasized the significance of including diverse commands in such events.



He noted the variety of perspectives and experiences across different units, when applied to the same complex challenges, broadens participants' understanding and effectiveness. The interaction among active duty, reserve, and guard units allows for a comprehensive exchange of tactics and strategies, ultimately enhancing the overall capability of the MQ-9 fleet.



“When it comes to the fight of tomorrow, we’re all going to be working together,” he added. “Understanding each other’s capabilities is the key to success when it comes to MQ-9 survivability and the contribution in the fight for tomorrow.”



Not only did Reaper Smoke allow for friendly competition between units it included briefings from leaders across the MQ-9 community.



“Air Force Special Operations Command is focused on specialized air power,” said Col. Mark Jones, AFSOC Concepts and Capabilities Development Division chief. “The MQ-9 inside AFSOC is focused on training the fundamentals – training Airmen to be skilled and adapt to use the MQ-9 in ways we haven’t used it before, for the future.”



To fully leverage the capabilities of the MQ-9, seamless communication between those behind the controls is essential to maintain operational readiness. Competitions like Reaper Smoke are designed to enhance these skills and strengthen collaborative problem-solving.



“It’s important to get that face-to-face, so if you do encounter a problem in the future, you know a name, you know a face, and a person that you can call to problem solve together,” said Maj. Aaron Christensen, 2nd SOS chief of combat operations, assistant director of operations and officer in charge of Reaper Smoke.



Reaper Smoke is not only a competition aimed to build camaraderie, it promotes a culture of innovation, continued Jones.



“It helps us tell the Airmen in the seats that they’re the smart ones, they’re our hope for tomorrow,” Jones said.



This year, the 196th Attack Squadron with the California Air National Guard took home the win.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2024 Date Posted: 09.11.2024 17:29 Story ID: 480626 Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.