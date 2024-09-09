Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Jones, Air Force Special Operations Command Concepts and Capabilities Development Division chief, speaks during Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. Reaper Smoke provides the opportunity to bring the MQ-9 Reaper community together to discuss the platform, as well as build camaraderie and rapport between all three components of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)