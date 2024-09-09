Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie [Image 9 of 10]

    Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Agmata, 15th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper instructor pilot, participates in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. Pilots and sensor operators participated in 30-minute tactical scenarios aimed to test their abilities and decision-making in air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 17:29
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
    Hurlburt Field
    AFSOC
    2nd SOS

