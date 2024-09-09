Reaper Smoke 2024 promotes innovation, builds camaraderie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christian Agmata, 15th Attack Squadron MQ-9 Reaper instructor pilot, participates in Reaper Smoke 2024 at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Sept. 5, 2024. Pilots and sensor operators participated in 30-minute tactical scenarios aimed to test their abilities and decision-making in air-to-air and air-to-ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Deanna Muir)