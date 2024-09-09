Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flys over Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of the United States’ strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)