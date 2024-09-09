Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific [Image 12 of 12]

    Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flys over Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions support national security objectives through the speed, flexibility, and readiness of the United States’ strategic bombers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

