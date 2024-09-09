Date Taken: 09.09.2024 Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:56 Photo ID: 8633908 VIRIN: 240909-F-QX786-1033 Resolution: 4175x2936 Size: 4.67 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU

Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.