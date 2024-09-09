Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands after completing a Bomber Task Force mission at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024. Bomber missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate the U.S. Air Force’s always-ready global strike capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)