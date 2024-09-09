Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific [Image 7 of 12]

    Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber descends to land at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the USAF’s ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:56
    Photo ID: 8633911
    VIRIN: 240909-F-QX786-1066
    Resolution: 5515x3128
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    B-2
    Australia
    Spirit
    Stealth
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

