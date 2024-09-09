Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber descends to land at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command forces are on watch 24 hours a day, seven days a week to deter and detect strategic attacks against the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 20:56
|Photo ID:
|8633913
|VIRIN:
|240909-F-QX786-1057
|Resolution:
|5953x3961
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
