Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions take place around the clock in order to provide lethal and ready forces anytime, anywhere in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)