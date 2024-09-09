Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. The BTF missions that members of the 110th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron have been conducting demonstrates and promotes interoperability with allies and partners in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)