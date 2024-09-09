Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber lands at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. BTFs enhance readiness through joint and multilateral operations in order to be ready to respond to any potential crisis or challenge in the Indo-Pacific at any time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)