    Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific [Image 5 of 12]

    Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    09.09.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flys over Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different Geographic Combatant Commands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 20:56
    VIRIN: 240909-F-QX786-1039
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
