Beauty meets lethality as B-2 Spirits soar above Indo-Pacific

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flys over Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Australia, Sept. 9, 2024 after completing a Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)