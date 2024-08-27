Eager Lion 2024 Tests Operational Forces Capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

AQABA, JORDAN (May 15, 2024) – Tactical Casualty Combat Care participants secure patients for transport at the point of injury during exercise Eager Lion 2024, May 15, 2024. Eager Lion is designed to exchange military expertise, improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Fremmy Cuadra/Released)