USNMRTC Sigonella's Contributions to Global Health Engagement



December is Global Health Engagement Month, and we are highlighting the significant contributions our team members at United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Sigonella have made toward Global Health Engagement (GHE) efforts. The Plans, Operations, and Medical Intelligence (POMI) Division, led by Lieutenant Thato Manyothwane, along with his team, Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Dustin Barker and Hospital Corpsman Second Class (HM2) Madyson Schmidt, successfully coordinated various missions across European Command, Central Command, and African Command.



Over thirty Sailors from USNMRTC Sigonella, United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (USNMRTU) Bahrain, and Branch Clinic Souda Bay were mobilized to support missions across the globe such as: USS McClean in Augusta Bay, Georgia, Cutlass Express in Seychelles and Kenya, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron in Germany, Vigorous Warrior in Hungary, Obangame Express in Cameroon and Gabon, Eager Lion in Jordan, Baltic Operations in the Baltic Sea, African Chief of Defense Conference in Botswana, and various missions in Cyprus, Bahrain, Uganda, Poland, and Tunisia.



Keep reading to learn about some of our Sailors’ GHE experiences…



As a Navy Nurse, Lieutenant Fremmy Cuadra, was mobilized for the 11th bi-annual multinational exercise Eager Lion 2024. During this mission service members taught Tactical Casualty Combat Care (TCCC) to the operating forces onboard the Royal Jordanian Naval Base. Lt. Cuadra stated that, “The instructional cadre consisted of one U.S. Navy Officer, several U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsmen, and Jordanian medics. The participating students included Jordanian and U.S. Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and Coast Guardsmen. The skills they acquired during TCCC were showcased during the final exercise, where they tested en route care capabilities, performed Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure operations, and demonstrated Close Quarter Combat skills."



In 2023, Hospital Corpsman Second Class HM2 (FMF) Charles P. Albrecht, a Nationally Registered Emergency Medical Technician, was selected for the Security Assistance Group Ukraine mission. HM2 Albrecht was part of an international team of American, Canadian, and Polish active-duty medical personnel that coordinated a TCCC program for Ukrainian Military personnel at the Wojskowe Centrum Ksztalcenia Medycznego (Center for Military Medicine) in Lodz, Poland. During the six-week evolution students were educated on Basic Life Support (BLS), TCCC, Role 1 +, Role 2 +, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, ad Explosive (CBRNE), and battlefield tactics of Military Medical personnel. Additionally, the team collaborated with translators to convert Deployed Medicine TCCC training assets into Ukrainian. HM2 Albrecht reported that, “Most of our students had little to no experience with medicine but had a strong determination to learn as much as possible.” He went on to say this “I honestly believe that this mission was the greatest and most rewarding work I’ve done so far in my career.”





In July 2024, a Tri-service team of nurses partnered with the Royal Medical Services at the Crown Prince Center for Training and Medical Research in Manama, Bahrain, for the global health engagement activity: Trauma Nursing and Leadership Subject Matter Expert Exchange Symposium. Lieutenant Kathryn Johnston-Woo, an emergency and trauma trained Navy Nurse Corps Officer from USNMRTC Sigonella, delivered two lectures during the event. Her first presentation focused on the principles of TCCC and their implications for providing effective medical care once casualties arrive at a Role 3 or 4 hospital. Her second lecture focused on the various roles and responsibilities of emergency and trauma nurses in responding to mass casualty events. Additionally, she participated as a panel member alongside Bahraini partners in a discussion centered on nursing leadership roles, responsibilities, and the challenges faced in the field.



These Sailors’ contributions highlight the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in enhancing medical readiness and improving patient outcomes in complex emergency situations. Their collaborative efforts underscore USNMRTC Sigonella's commitment to enhancing global health and fostering international partnerships through comprehensive medical readiness initiatives. These events embodied the foundation of global health engagement initiatives as they built trust and respect through sharing information and continued to foster relationships with regional partners.



Written by: Lieutenant Julius C. Wiseman III, MSC, USN

Edited by: Lieutenant Commander Brandi L. Gibson, NC, USN

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2024 Date Posted: 12.23.2024 16:54 Story ID: 488279 Location: SIGONELLA, IT Hometown: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 57 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USNMRTC Sigonella's Contributions to Global Health Engagement, by LCDR Brandi Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.